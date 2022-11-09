Expect to see more of a police presence in some local schools as the Penticton RCMP detachment seeks to deepens its ties to staff and students.
The force announced Wednesday that several front-line officers have stepped forward to act as liaisons to middle and high schools in Penticton and Summerland.
“Each officer will be responsible for proactively establishing relationships with students and staff, being the main point of contact, and helping to support and enhance the safety and security of each school,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“The initial focus of this initiative will be on providing direct support to the secondary and middle schools in Penticton and Summerland, while elementary schools will continue to receive support from RCMP members as required through communication with the school district, school administration and RCMP detachment.”
Grandy also announced the detachment has hired Jo Anne Ruppenthal as its restorative justice co-ordinator. The retired Mountie’s duties will include providing support to schools through educational initiatives focused on strengthening relationships through mediation and restitution within school communities.