The work of 14-year-old Syilx artist Emily Pooley has been selected by the Trail of the Okanagans Society for its new logo.
The logo, which was unveiled last week, features a male inland sockeye salmon during the spawning cycle, and incorporates ponderosa pines and warm colours of the Okanagan Valley.
“Emily’s concept exceeded our expectations. The beautiful and striking design reflects Syilx history, tradition and cultural values and locates the trail in our unique Okanagan Valley,” said society president Janice Liebe in a press release.
“Most significantly, it teaches and reminds us of the origin of the trail – begun thousands of years ago as the Syilx Nation travelled through their traditional territory along the Okanagan Lakes and river following Ntytyix - the salmon.”
Formed in 2013, the Trail of the Okanagans Society advocates for a continuous hiking and cycling trail spanning the length of the Okanagan Lake system.
The route traces traditional trading routes of the Okanagan First Nations, skirts lake edges, wanders through forests and hillsides, borders vineyards and fruit orchards, witnesses unique landscapes and connects valley communities.
Work on the trail has been slowest in the South Okanagan, where connections are still being sought between Peachland and Penticton, and between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.