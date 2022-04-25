ZZ Top

ZZ Top in Penticton, Sunday, April 24, 2022

 Herald Staff

ZZ Top, from left, Elwood Francis, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The rock trio performed a 90 minute set. Additionally, Cheap Trick opened with a 65 minute set. Both bands are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.