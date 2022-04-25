ZZ Top, from left, Elwood Francis, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The rock trio performed a 90 minute set. Additionally, Cheap Trick opened with a 65 minute set. Both bands are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Most Popular
Articles
- RDOS gets tough with Speedway
- RDOS orders review of vacation rentals
- 4 years for sex assaults on stepson
- Blast from the past: Outdoor swim lessons return to S. Okanagan
- City parts ways with communication manager
- New hotel officially under construction
- Hotel company officially breaks ground Wednesday
- Dozens of laptops stolen from Penticton school
- 2 councillors mulling run for mayor
- Boot contemplates her future, Holmes considers mayoral run
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Gimme all your lovin'
- Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
- Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia
- Highlights of the Ontario NDP's 2022 election platform
- Pharmacare, tax freeze and health-care spending feature in Ontario NDP platform
- Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: Report