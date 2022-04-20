Six shovelfuls of dirt down, six storeys of hotel still to go up.
Dignitaries gathered Wednesday afternoon to officially break ground for a new 105-room hotel going up on the empty lot at 903 Vernon Ave. near the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Kamloops-based Mundi Hotel Group is building the facility, which will be operated under the Four Points by Sheraton brand, with an attached 100-seat restaurant. Both buildings will front Westminster Avenue and have a total of 76 parking spots available. The hotel is expected to open in summer 2023.
Efforts to encourage development of a hotel near the PTCC have been underway for years in a bid to drum up business for the convention centre, the operators of which have long complained about struggling to compete against facilities in other communities that offer high-quality nearby accommodations.
To help make a new hotel a reality, the municipality issued a request for proposals in 2020 that offered the city-owned lot at 905 Vernon Ave for development.
“We took a big chance giving public land to private enterprise, but it was such an important plan that we had to do it to support that building on the other side, across the street,” said Mayor John Vassilaki at Wednesday’s ceremony in reference to the PTCC.
“Because without a hotel such as this in this location, there wasn’t very much of a future for our convention centre.”
Vassilaki also hopes the new hotel will also serve as a catalyst for redevelopment of the city’s North Gateway, which “is going to be the most magnificent area of Penticton in the next 10 to 15 years.”
Mundi Hotel Group’s winning proposal included purchasing 903 Vernon Ave. from the city for $1.45 – $100,000 less than the city paid for it in 2015.
The city has also committed $600,000 to improve the pedestrian linkage between the new hotel and the PTCC and to undertake some minor road works in the area.
While construction was originally set to begin last summer, work was delayed by unexpectedly high levels of groundwater, which required a redesign of the building’s foundations.
Mundi Hotel Group already operates three other properties in the South Okanagan: Coast Oliver Hotel, Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel and the Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites in Penticton.