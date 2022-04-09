After a two-and-a-half year absence from the Penticton stage, rock ’n’ roller Mason Burns is returning home Saturday, April 16, for a club show at Highway 97 Brewing on Ellis Street in Penticton. Tickets are $10 in advance and available by phone at 250-493-0323. Burns, who now resides in Victoria, has performed in venues including Mojo Blues Bar in Copenhagen, Vancouver’s Railway Club and The Hard Rock Cafe in Yangon, Myanmar.