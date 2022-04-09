Mason Burns is pleased to announce his upcoming show and the first one back in Penticton in 2 ½ years, on Saturday, April 16th at Highway 97 Brewery's great new location at 202 Ellis St.Penticton.
He will be showcasing some of the new music from his pending release and performing all your old favourites in a three hour set from 6-9 p.m.
Mason has recently travelled to Myanmar playing in Yangon at The Hardrock Cafe and the famous Yangon Yangon Club, and to Denmark playing at the iconic Mojo Blues Bar in Copenhagen.
Prior to COVID-19, he was lighting it up in Vancouver where he quickly gained a dedicated following and played at many famous venues including the Railway Club and The Fairview Bar.
Now residing in Victoria he is quickly gaining a following as he introduces new audiences to his “classic styled” rock n roll.
Mason is very much looking forward to his first hometown show since he left for the coast, and is excited to partner with Highway 97 Brewery to showcase both his music and their exciting new venue.
Show starts at 6 p,m. and goes until 9 p.m.
Call 250-493-0323 for reservations as this is sure to be sold out
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door