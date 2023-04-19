Earth Day events are planned in most rural corners of the region.
Most notably, the West Bench neighbourhood of Penticton will host a celebration also focused on guarding the community against wildfires.
This coming Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, the action will centre on West Bench Elementary School, where the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be running a wood chipper and offering FireSmart information. Representatives of the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society will also be in attendance, along with Riley Gettens, the RDOS director for Area F.
Also at 10 a.m., volunteers will move out from the school to pick up trash as part of a regional Pitch-In event.
Similar work groups are planned in Areas E, D and I, plus the Village of Keremeos.
Area E (Naramata): Friday, April 21, 1 p.m., meet at Manitou Park.
Area D (Okanagan Falls): Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m., meet at Bullies Pizza.
Area I (Twin Lakes): Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m., meet at the intersection of Highway 3A and Twin Lakes Road.
Keremeos: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m., meet at Similkameen Recreation Centre.