Margaret Prince said her mind was blown when she realized she had matched five of six numbers to win $75,000 in the BC/49 draw on Feb. 24.
The Vernon resident purchased the ticket from 7-Eleven on 32nd Street. She was having coffee with a friend when she decided to purchase a spur-of-the-moment Mini Dip Pack.
“I was shopping and knew I forgot to check my ticket so I stopped at a retailer,” said Prince. “The retailer told me someone had won $75,000 in Vernon so I checked my ticket and the amount popped up.
“I was mind blown and shocked!”
Prince shared the news with her family as well as a few co-workers and said she plans to use her windfall to “splurge” on a car for herself.