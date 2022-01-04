The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:25 a.m. 12th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.
10:58 a.m. 1st Street, Naramata. Alarm.
12:36 p.m. Railway Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:26 p.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Minor fire.
4:11 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:24 p.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:46 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
9:09 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:57 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
11:19 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
2:06 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
4:03 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:41 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.