The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:25 a.m. 12th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.

10:58 a.m. 1st Street, Naramata. Alarm.

12:36 p.m. Railway Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:26 p.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Minor fire.

4:11 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

5:24 p.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

7:46 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.

9:09 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:57 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

11:19 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

2:06 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

4:03 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:41 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

Recommended for you