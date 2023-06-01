There were a few more pending administrative shuffles at School District 67 announced Wednesday.
Kathy Pierre is “moving on” after less than a year as director of instruction for Indigenous education and equity, according to a district press release.
Dustin Hyde will be bumped up from vice-principal to principal of Indigenous education and equity.
Finally, Trevor Knowlton will be promoted from district careers co-ordinator to vice-principal of careers programs.
All of the changes take effect Aug. 1 for the 2023-24 session.
Pierre in 2018 became just the second member of the Penticton Indian Band to be elected to the board of School District 67. She chose not to run for re-election in 2022.
She then left her job as PIB’s director of instruction in January 2023 to take the administrative position with SD 67.
The first PIB member elected to the school board was the late Grand Chief Archie Jack, who served two terms beginning in 1997.
Earlier in the week, SD 67 announced upcoming administrative changes for Trout Creek and Giant’s Head elementary schools in Summerland, and KVR Middle and Princess Margaret Secondary in Penticton.