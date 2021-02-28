Okanoggin Barbers Mens Grooming Room and Fine Retail raised $20,750 for a childhood cancer patient from Penticton at a mega-fundraiser, Saturday.
Staff donated its fees for haircuts, as well as all tips, to assist William ("Wills") Hodgkinson, a 10-year-old who has been battling a rare form of cancer for the past three years. The youngster is preparing for a lengthy round of chemotherapy, followed by major surgery.
Additionally, raffle tickets for a gift basket, valued at $11,000, were sold.
"Thanks to everyone for their generous donations putting the prize at over $11,000 and the staff for all their hard work and donation of a day's earnings, including tips," Okanoggin Barbers owner Peter Beauchamp said in an email.
The draw was held live on Facebook and can be viewed at "Okanoggin Barber Shop, Men's Grooming Room and Fine Retail."