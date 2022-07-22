Doug Holmes honoured

Doug Holmes, right with Linda Van Alphen in this photo which appeared in The Herald's print edition of Friday, July 22, 2022.

The Rotary Club of Summerland presented a Paul Harris Fellow recognition award and pin to Doug Holmes "in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world." for his leadership and participation with the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship committee. Making the presentation is club treasurer and past-president Linda Van Alphen.