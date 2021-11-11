Tickets are on sale now for a special Penticton screening of “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
The autobiographical film is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame and stars Andrew Garfield as struggling New York City playwright Jonathan Larson, who created the Broadway smash “Rent.”
“Tick, Tick… Boom!” is in the midst of a limited theatrical release. The showing at Landmark Cinemas 7 in Penticton is set for Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m., and being hosted by the Okanagan School of the Arts.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses.