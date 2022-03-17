Nearly half of the players selected in the 2021 Western Hockey League Entry Draft – and many more who will hear their names called this year – are finishing their seasons in Penticton.
Eighty teams in six divisions from as far away as Manitoba are in the Peach City for the Canadian Sport School Hockey League’s 2022 Western Championships.
The 13-day event got underway March 8 and concludes Sunday. Games are being staged in all three rinks at the South Okanagan Events Centre complex and in Summerland.
“We’re expecting upwards of 5,000 people to be rolling through town over the 13 days,” said Kevin Goodwin, the CSSHL’s chief operating officer, in an interview Thursday.
“It’s a great thing to be happening at this time of the year, and to be able to support all the hotels and the restaurants, the tourist activities, the wineries, is really good. And it’s good to see the buzz around town, too.”
A study commissioned by the CSSHL in 2017 estimated that year’s event pumped $2.9 million into local economy with just 49 teams in attendance.
Since forming in 2009 with five member programs – including the Penticton-based Okanagan Hockey Academy – the CSSHL has now grown to 25, which stretch from Victoria to Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Through the academy system, players split their days between school and training, and get all the competition they can handle on weekends. Coaches are employed full-time by member academies, all of which are accredited by Hockey Canada.
It’s not cheap, though, with player fees in the range of $30,000 per season, but the results have been impressive: Twelve of the 22 players selected in the first round of the 2021 WHL Entry Draft were picked from CSSHL programs, which supplied 95 of the 213 players taken through all 13 rounds.
To date, 516 former CSSHL players have skated in the WHL – including current Regina Pats phenom Connor Bedard, who visited Penticton for the 2019-20 championships while with the West Van Hockey Academy – while 81 have been selected in the NHL Entry Draft and 22 have gone on to skate in the big league.
Included on that list is Dylan Cozens, who spent the 2016-17 campaign with Abbotsford-based Yale Hockey Academy before being selected by the Buffalo Sabres seventh overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
With 31 points through 57 games this season for the Sabres, he has set a high bar for his 15-year-old brother, Luke, who is now suiting up for Yale’s U17 squad.
Like his older brother, Luke grew up in Whitehorse and knew he’d have to move south to pursue his hockey dreams in either the CSSHL or BC Major Midget Hockey League.
“The CSSHL definitely seemed like the better option because there are great tournaments like this in the playoffs… and great coaches that produce really good players,” said Luke in an interview Thursday morning following a two-goal performance in a 10-0 win.
The extras, like Yale’s home base in Abbotsford, are nice too.
“In the facility, we have the rinks, the classrooms and the gym, so all that being close together really helps – not as much travel and everything,” said Luke, who was chosen 140th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2021 WHL Entry Draft.
Having now travelled to Penticton to conclude the season, the five-foot-seven, 126-pound forward can see how he stacks up against other players from his draft class.
“As a smaller guy, it’s been a little bumpier but we’re definitely getting there. I’m hoping I can be classified in the same skill level as some of these guys and trying my best out there to get our team a win,” he said.
All the top-end talent at the event hasn’t escaped the notice of scouts, either.
Goodwin said each of the 22 WHL teams sent five or six scouts to the first half of the tournament, which featured U15 players who are eligible for this year’s draft, and another 50 to 100 junior A scouts are expected this weekend to be on the watch prospects in the U16, U17 and U18 divisions.
“In total, we’re probably upwards of 200 to 220 scouts over the course of the 13 days,” said Goodwin.
Hockey Canada also sent a scout last week to watch the female U18 division, which featured eight girls who were named to the national U18 team, but never got a chance to play in the world championships in December because the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.
And to keep the games moving, the CSSHL brought in 24 of the top on-ice officials from around B.C.
The CSSHL has two years left on its deal to host the event here with financial assistance from the City of Penticton and Travel Penticton. Goodwin said the league is open to trying a different host site, but Penticton’s offering will be hard to beat.
“The feedback I get from guys is they love the event here. They love the atmosphere, they love the fact that all the hotels and restaurants and that stuff is close and the kids can walk to everything,” said Goodwin.
“To do that in Vancouver would be pretty tough.”
Champions will be crowned in three divisions Sunday at the OHS Training Centre. The U16 tilt gets underway at 9 a.m., followed by U17 at 11:45 a.m. and U18 at 2:30 p.m.
All the games are open to the public with paid admission. Day passes cost $20 and tournament passes cost $50. Kids under 18 get in for free. Tickets are available through the SOEC box office.