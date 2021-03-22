On the heels of Brain Awareness Week, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is encouraging Penticton residents to register in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. The online fundraiser takes place throughout May.
The 2021 event will be a “Walk your own way” initiative, meaning that anyone anywhere in the province can take part.
Getting involved is easy. Throughout May area residents can set themselves a challenge – like walking, running or dancing – while fundraising to support people living with the disease and their care partners. Participants are encouraged to get creative and do what works for them – and ensure their plans to participate adhere to current provincial health guidelines.
An online celebration on Sunday, May 30, will end the month of activity.
In past, the Walk typically took place in-person in more than 20 communities across the province.
Visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca to donate, register and set up a personal fundraising page to start planning how you are going to walk your own way.