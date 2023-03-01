All city business is now being structured around a set of four strategic priorities approved by council at a special meeting Tuesday.

Developed through facilitated workshops with staff and consultants, the four priorities revolve around quality of life: safe and resilient; livable and accessible; vibrant and connected communities; and organizational excellence.

“As a council, we have listened to what residents have told us should be the focus as we work together to build a stronger, even more vibrant Penticton,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

 “These priorities will shape and inform our decisions as council and provide a blueprint for staff when developing budgets and projects. Having a rigorous focus on the key issues will allow us to deliver on the faith put into us by voters and enhance what makes our community so special.”

Tags

Recommended for you