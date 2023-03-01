All city business is now being structured around a set of four strategic priorities approved by council at a special meeting Tuesday.
Developed through facilitated workshops with staff and consultants, the four priorities revolve around quality of life: safe and resilient; livable and accessible; vibrant and connected communities; and organizational excellence.
“As a council, we have listened to what residents have told us should be the focus as we work together to build a stronger, even more vibrant Penticton,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
“These priorities will shape and inform our decisions as council and provide a blueprint for staff when developing budgets and projects. Having a rigorous focus on the key issues will allow us to deliver on the faith put into us by voters and enhance what makes our community so special.”