Rod Flavell admitted to a friend there had been an altercation at his Osoyoos home the night his spouse was found unresponsive on the living room floor, a judge heard Wednesday.
Flavell, 64, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on a single count of manslaughter that alleges he killed his partner, Tina Seminara, on April 8, 2020.
In its opening statement Monday, the Crown said an autopsy attributed the 61-year-old Seminara’s death to brain damage due to oxygen deprivation with no apparent natural cause, and that circumstantial evidence will suggest Flavell assaulted Seminara during an altercation.
Details of that possible altercation emerged Wednesday in testimony from Patricia Zeleny, a long-time friend and neighbour to both Flavell and Seminara.
Zeleny said she visited the couple’s home on Cypress Hills Road on April 9, 2020, to pick up Seminara’s dog, which had been left out on a balcony as police investigated.
Zeleny, who was escorted by an RCMP officer, said she noticed green broken glass on the living room floor that matched a large, heavy vase Seminara had purchased from Zeleny’s store.
Zeleny said she then visited Flavell at his home on May 12, 2020, and asked specifically about the broken vase.
“He said he threw it to miss her,” recalled Zeleny.
“And his final statement to me was: He usually walks away, but this time he didn’t.”
Zeleny said she told Flavell she was mad at him because she believed Flavell had a hand in Seminara’s death.
“I asked him if it was an accident and he told me, no, it was not,” said Zeleny.
Under cross-examination, Zeleny admitted she never told police about Flavell’s admissions during her initial interview in August 2021, but said she was evacuated due to a wildfire at the time and only recalled those details later.
The first witness Wednesday was Dr. Matthew Petrie, who was on duty at Kelowna General Hospital when Seminara arrived by ambulance early on April 9, 2021.
Dr. Petrie said he scored Seminara, who was intubated, unconscious and unresponsive, as a three – the lowest possible score – on the Glasgow Coma Scale.
Tests conducted at KGH, including a CT scan of Seminara’s head, suggested brain damage as a result of a lack of oxygen, but no signs of trauma or stroke, according to Dr. Petrie.
He did, however, notice a “large gash” on her right shin that was so deep it extended into muscle tissue.
The trial heard Monday from two Osoyoos RCMP officers who testified Flavell arrived at the detachment late on April 8 to ask if police had been to his house because his wife was in “bad shape.”
The officers observed what appeared to be blood and wine stains on Flavell’s white T-shirt and self-inflicted cuts on his wrists. Officers also discovered two knives and a length of rope on the passenger seat of Flavell’s SUV.
The judge-alone trial is slated for three weeks but is running ahead of schedule.