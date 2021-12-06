For non-Indigenous Canadians with an interest in what is behind First Nations’ grievance, a good place to start could be Clarence Louie’s new book, “Rez Rules: My Indictment of Canada’s and America’s Systemic Racism Against Indigenous Peoples.”
As one of Canada’s best-known aboriginal leaders, Louie has been chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band for more than 30 years. He is a sought-after speaker and holder of innumerable awards, including an Order of Canada and membership in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.
The OIB reserve has been called “the miracle in the desert” because of its business successes, including a hotel, golf course, winery and many others. The chief proudly points out there are twice as many jobs in band businesses as there are band members to fill them.
“Rez Rules” offers a fascinating glimpse into the thoughts and feelings of the man who has been at the centre of the “miracle.”
The author’s no-nonsense, unvarnished and un-woke style is reflected in the pages of his book, which is part memoir, part political tract, part homage to life on the Rez (reserve in Canada; reservation in the U.S.).
As the title suggests, Louie doesn’t recognize the Canada-U.S. border as anything more than a legacy of white colonialism.
He writes: “The men governing these two countries were imperialistic liars and their Canadian and American dreams were never meant to include the ‘savages’ (Indigenous peoples).
“President George Washington said, ‘There are two things I want from Indians – the first is peace – the second is their land.’”
When pondering the idea of schools for Indigenous children, Prime Minister John A. Macdonald said in part, “the child lives with its parents, who are savages, and though he may learn to read and write, his habits and training mode of thought are Indian. He is simply a savage who can read or write.”
The original sin of the invaders was the theft of land, according to Louie, and the road to true reconciliation is through it its return.
“I don’t want any more touchy-feely words,” he writes. “I want our original reserve lands back. I want all existing reserves to get back to their original size…. Reconciliation must translate into land justice and economic freedom for all First Nations. Reconciliation must translate into words that deal directly with the land and creating jobs and money for First Nations government coffers.”
A local example Louie often cites is the Haynes Ranch, currently a heritage site including an old house and barn along the Okanagan River between Oliver and Osoyoos.
He refers to Judge J.C. Haynes as “a rich white settler who stole over 4,000 acres of our best reserve land back in the 1870s.”
The reader can sense the satisfaction coming through as Louie describes the reclamation of an ancient burial ground that led not only to the OIB taking over management of a popular provincial campground but also the restoration of Haynes Point to its traditional name, Swiws.
Louie has been in demand for decades as a speaker, to Indigenous and other gatherings across North America and beyond. He speaks often about the extraordinary economic success of the OIB.
One of his key messages has been that while real reconciliation and justice are essential for First Nations to prosper, Indigenous people, individually and collectively, need to “Indian up.” Get jobs. Work hard. Be responsible. Be self-respectful. Develop opportunities and businesses. Create jobs.
This message runs through the book.
In the chapter, “No More Broken Windows,” Louie laments the times he has seen reserve homes with broken and boarded-up windows, often with graffiti defacing the walls. He writes: "A broken window is a reflection of the lifestyle of the family inside that house. A boarded-up window is also an indication of the broken spirit of that Rez….
"The bottom line is that every home on the Rez must be a safe, loving home, not just a house. Every Rez kid should be able to look out of every window in their house and see the beauty of their community. A simple Rez rule: Keep your yard and community buildings clean! The youth are watching.”
Perhaps the most compelling chapter is the one on residential schools, which caused and continue to cause personal, societal and economic hardship among First Nations on both sides of the border.
“I take a very personal interest in how the Canadian and American governments legalized the tormenting, abuse, and killing of Native children. This legislation caused intergenerational grief, alcoholism, hatred, mistrust, and community and family breakdown in Native communities across the continent, which persist to this day.
“I have learned first-hand that much of the negativism and political civil strife on the Rez comes from the experiences our people had at residential school. And I have listened to some of my people’s own first-hand experience as kids in those government-and church-run human laboratories."
It's clear throughout the book that Louie is not easily offended, nor is he impressed with the lip service often offered by woke white folks.
He said Peter Mansbridge, once asked him how he feels when people say, “We want to recognize that we are gathered on your First Nations unceded traditional territory.”
Louie’s response: “Saying those words does nothing to correct past injustices. And saying them while standing on stolen Indian reserve land is a huge contradiction as well as an insult. ‘Unceded’ is a fancy word for ‘stolen.’”
As for the recent phenomenon of sports teams changing away from names that reference Indigenous people, he finds the whole thing rather silly and a waste of energy and outrage. He proudly wears a Chicago Blackhawks jersey, describing the logo as “a sign of RESPECT For NATIVES.”
He mentions the case of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. “I love that team’s name and logo. I love the chanting and the tomahawk chop that the fans do to encourage their team.
“Yes, some things are over the line, like wearing war paint or Chiefs’ sacred feathered bonnets. … (But) at its highest level, football is about bravery and competition. There’s no rougher, tougher team sport than football. Yeah, I wear a Chiefs cap. Why not? I am a Chief!”
“Rez Rules” retails for $34.95 and is available through most book stores and librairies.