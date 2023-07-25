While residents of the rural areas surrounding Penticton are being asked to cut their water use by an additional 20% due to the potential for drought, no such request has been made of city dwellers.
On July 21, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced it was moving to Stage 2 watering restrictions.
“Due to the prolonged heat wave and minimal precipitation across the region, drought conditions in the region are predicted. The province has elevated the drought level in the region and has asked all water users to reduce demand,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
The only apparent change between the two stages is a built-in request to reduce consumption by 20%. Odd-numbered properties may still water on Sundays, Wednesday and Fridays, while even-numbered properties may still water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. There is no watering allowed on Mondays.
Similar rules are in place in Penticton, which is maintaining its Stage 1 restrictions despite the RDOS tightening its own policy.
“The city benefits from the large stores of water both in Okanagan Lake and upper reservoirs, which allows us to remain at current restrictions,” said city spokesman Shane Mills in an email Monday.
“We would remind residents to always conserve water when possible. If conditions change, we will notify the public of any changes.”
As of Monday, the Okanagan and Similkameen were still listed by the B.C. government as being in Drought Level 3 – the scale runs from one to five, with five being most severe – meaning adverse impacts are likely. However, approximately two-thirds of the province’s basins were at Levels 4 and 5.