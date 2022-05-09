An advanced life support unit will become a permanent part of the fleet at the Penticton ambulance base, effective July 1.
“It will be stationed in Penticton but it will service the surrounding communities, so it may go as far as Osoyoos, Keremeos to help with some of those high-acuity calls and support the (primary care) units in those communities,” said Joe Puskaric, district manager for B.C. Emergency Health Services, during a presentation May 5 to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Puskaric provided no other details about the change and BCEHS said it was unable to offer any other information ahead of The Herald’s press deadline on Monday afternoon.
It appears the program will build on a 2019 pilot project, which saw a team of specially trained paramedics equipped with their own SUV to attend serious calls, such as heart attacks, strokes, major trauma or other life-threatening ailments.
Puskaric also told the RDOS that four regional ambulance stations – Osoyoos, Oliver, Princeton and Keremeos – that were upgraded to full-time service last year have been successful in reducing response times.
Among those four stations, the average response time to the most serious calls from November 2021 through April 2022 was 10 minutes and 22 seconds, according to Puskaric, which was well under the BCEHS guideline of 15 minutes for such rural areas.
Summerland’s ambulance station also went full-time last year – even though it doesn’t always appear that way.
“I’ve been told that in Summerland, since we’ve gone full-time, that most of our ambulances are being dispatched to calls in Penticton and West Kelowna, sometimes leaving Summerland with no coverage at all,” said Doug Holmes, a Summerland councillor and RDOS director, when it came time to question the delegation.
Puskaric told Holmes he didn’t have any statistics available on the subject but said ambulance crews are always prepared to travel.
“Because we’re a provincial service, we don’t really have boundaries. So, it may appear that the Summerland car gets pulled into Penticton... but we always try to ensure that other resources are available to keep all the communities covered,” explained Puskaric.
It’s sometimes the case, he continued, that a patient in Summerland needs to be transported to Penticton hospital, and after dropping off the patient, the Summerland crew gets dispatched to a call in Penticton because it’s the closest unit.
“Our resources are stationed in Summerland and all the communities,” said Puskaric, “but they continuously get pulled around to cover other areas.”