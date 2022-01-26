The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:20 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

8:40 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:48 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

10:08 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).

1:31 p.m. Innis Place, Keremeos. Alarm.

1:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:48 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:31 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:06 p.m. Coalmont Road, Tulameen. Assist other agency.

6:48 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).

8:36 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:37 p.m. Orchard Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

Wednesday

2:59 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).

5:20 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.