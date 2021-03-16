If the housing minister wants the old Victory Church homeless shelter to continue operating past April 1, he’ll have to swing his hammer to do it.
Council voted unanimously Tuesday to stand by its March 2 decision – also unanimous – to deny an extension of the temporary use permit under which the 42-bed shelter is currently operating at 352 Winnipeg St. The permit expires March 31.
The request for reconsideration came from Housing Minister David Eby, who has already threatened to use provincial powers if necessary to keep the shelter open without the city’s consent.
“As a city council, we have been speaking for the community at large – it’s obviously a diverse community – but it’s evidenced to me we have the support of the majority of the community in the position we have taken,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
Citing data from the B.C. government, he argued Penticton has done more than its fair share for the homeless population by welcoming three supportive housing facilities that equate to one bed for every 143 city residents, versus one for every 300 people in Kelowna and one for every 495 people in Vernon.
“So, nobody can say we haven’t done our bit in the past,” continued Bloomfield.
“We support a housing-first policy, but right now what it feels like is we have is a housing-only policy, because it’s the wrap-around services that are supposed to go with the housing-first policy that seem to be part of the problem.”
Coun. Campbell Watt suggested there’s too much focus on managing problematic behaviour around social housing facilities rather than stopping it.
“I don’t believe BC Housing facilities are getting the correct support or are getting the correct people, and for whatever reason our community is paying the price for it,” said Watt.
Other councillors, like Frank Regehr, picked up on that theme, suggesting the time has come for B.C. to reopen mental health facilities like Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam, which closed in 2012.
“The real problem in the city is inadequate community-based mental health and drug recovery programs for individuals who are living in supportive housing and shelter housing,” said Regehr.
“Some of these individuals are contributing to Penticton RCMP having the highest case-load in the province of British Columbia, extra cost for Penticton taxpayers to support additional protection, emergency services and other fiscal impacts to the community,” he continued.
“And, worst of all, the impact on Penticton residents and businesses that are near these facilities and threatened by the harassment, vandalism, trespassing, theft and general disturbance that is not appreciated anywhere – but even worse in an area surrounded by seniors’ facilities.”
One of those facilities, Charles Manor, is separated from the old Victory Church by just an alleyway.
“These seniors are equally, if not more so, vulnerable than the population in this shelter,” said Coun Katie Robinson.
Coun. Judy Sentes argued such problems could have been identified early on by BC Housing if it worked more closely with the city, “and we could have possibly averted all of this.”
Finally, Mayor John Vassilaki took issue with the $1.7 million operating budget for the old Victory Church for the fiscal year starting April 1, which works out to about $40,000 per bed.
“Now if they’re going to take this $40,000 per resident and put it into a Riverview… just think how much good they could do with those folks,” said Vassilaki.
“Maybe they could get rid of their addictions and mental health issues and make them somewhat normal.”
A spokesperson for BC Housing said no one was available on short notice Tuesday afternoon to comment on council’s decision.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told council he and his team stand ready to work with BC Housing to find new homes for residents of the old Victory Church shelter and close the facility within the next few months.
Laven said he’s already spoken to local housing agencies, hoteliers, developers and faith groups, all of which have expressed interest in being part of the solution.
“We consider there is the ability to transition these folks to more appropriate locations if the will is there to put such a plan in place,” said Laven.
Council reluctantly approved the initial temporary use permit in October with just days to spare after being told there were no other sites available. BC Housing at the time only sought permission to run the site through March 31, which is when winter shelters typically close.
However, the agency has since determined there is still a housing emergency in Penticton with approximately 160 people on the streets as of January and the shelter needs to stay open as a result.
The old Victory Church was purchased by a developer in early 2020 and rezoned for a mix of residential and commercial space, plus a mini-storage business where the parkade is now. The developer then turned around and leased the site to BC Housing.