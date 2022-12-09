Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, who was critical of recent municipal tax hikes that averaged four per cent during the civic election campaign, on Thursday presided over 2023 budget deliberations that yielded a 3.8 per cent tax hike.
But Dyas and other councillors styled the tax hike as a significant accomplishment given today’s much higher inflation rate and what they said was the pressure for services associated with Kelowna being Canada’s fastest-growing city.
The slight reduction in the tax increase, which reduced the yearly increase for the owner of a typical Kelowna home by just $6, was accomplished not by spending reductions but by council deciding to use reserves rather than tax dollars to fund several programs.
“That was great, this was really good,” Dyas said at the conclusion of the day-long budget deliberations.
The owner of a typical Kelowna home valued at $1 million will pay $2,272 in municipal taxes next summer, up from $2,185 this year.
Council’s most significant changes to the provisional budget were to use approximately $550,000 of reserves rather than taxation to fund two transportation plans and a stormwater plan.
It will also tap reserves rather than taxes for increases to the neighbourhood traffic calming program and a renewal of the sidewalk and bikeway program.
Highlights of the budget include the addition of six police officers, four firefighters, four bylaw officers, and the spending of $25 million on transportation projects. The total city budget for next year will be $528 million with taxes accounting for $175 million.
“I kind of still thought we’d be at four per cent (tax increase) or higher, so I’m thrilled to be at 3.8,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge.
“To be under four, 3.8, fantastic, with everything we’ve added,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.
Coun. Good Lovegrove, among three newcomers elected in October, declared the budget showed City Hall was listening to citizens.
“Only one month into the job, and the new council is listening and acting on what they heard up to Oct. 15,” he said.
“This budget is about safety, dealing with traffic, and housing, and it’s a budget going forward that’s very positive.”
But other councillors were more reserved in their comments, recognizing what they said was the achievement of delivering a tax hike well below the inflation rate, but noting the way in which it was accomplished.
“The number has come in at a really good rate compared to what other municipalities will be reporting this month,” Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said. “That’s because of a large draw on reserves, which we know is a result of past financial planning and contributions for a rainy day. I think that, with the way inflation is right now, it’s a rainy day for folks, and a time to alleviate some of that tax burden.”
“Often we are criticized for raising taxes above the inflation rate, but in this particular case it’s half of what the inflation rate is,” said Coun. Luke Stack.
Coun. Rick Webber said earlier he would never pass a budget that had a tax hike higher than inflation. “So to get the budget down to this, is great,” he said. “At the same time, when you look through the financial documents and you see just how much we’re using out of reserves – it’s great that we have the reserves – but we won’t be able to do this every year…I don’t know what next year will hold. I hate to be the Grinch.”
Coun. Ron Cannan, who proposed several cost-cutting ideas that found no support among his colleagues, was the only one to vote against the budget.