A local women’s networking group is hitching its wagon to the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Penticton Women In Business announced Jan. 1 it has merged with the chamber and will now function as the Women in Business committee of the chamber.
The two groups have built close ties over the years and aren’t expecting members to notice any major differences as a result of the change.
Luncheons with speakers, sponsors and networking will continue to take place on the second Tuesday of February, April, May, June, September and November, with other events to be added as scheduling allows. A PWIB bursary, which is awarded annually to a mature student in the business program at Okanagan College, will also continue.
PWIB will no longer issue memberships as regular chamber memberships will now include the PWIB group.