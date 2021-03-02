Extended hours are now in effect at local landfills in anticipation of the busy summer months, but Penticton residents are still being advised to consider taking some waste out of town to save time.
Changes were implemented as of March 1 at the Campbell Mountain, Okanagan Falls and Oliver landfills, along with the Keremeos transfer station, all of which are operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The shift in Campbell Mountain’s hours means it’s open Sundays again, offering seven-day-a-week service, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
With the reintroduction of Saturday openings, the Okanagan Falls landfill is now open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
“To avoid lineups at the Campbell Mountain Landfill, the RDOS is advising residents with yard waste go to the Okanagan Falls Landfill when open,” the local government said in a press release.
“The driving time is only a few extra minutes from Penticton with almost no lineups when open.”
In Oliver, the landfill is once again open in the morning, meaning regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
And in Keremeos, the transfer station is open for an extra two hours on Wednesdays. Residents can now visit Wednesdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Summerland’s municipally operated landfill is open year-round, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Each of the 88,545 people within the RDOS produced an average of 561 kilograms of waste in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the B.C. Ministry of Environment.
The province’s biggest wasters were in the Peace River Regional District, where the toll stood at an average of 792 kg per person; the most earth-conscious were in the Cowichan Valley Regional District, with an average of 374 kg per person. The B.C. average was 505 kg per person.