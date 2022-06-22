Flush with cash in its various reserve accounts, the City of Penticton will serve as its own banker on three upcoming projects.
Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to go ahead with a staff proposal to borrow $9.3 million from city reserves to fund three new projects: $4.7 million for the next phase of the lake-to-lake bike route; $4.1 million for a new intersection at Kinney Avenue and South Main Street; and $500,000 for a new two-bay garage at Fire Hall No. 2.
Of that total, $7.4 million will come from the electric utility surplus, which had a balance of $24 million at the end of 2021. The other $2.2 million will come from development cost charges.
The full $9.3 million will be paid back over 10 years from the city’s gaming and asset sustainability reserves.
“The overall savings realized by interfund borrowing in lieu of external debt borrowing financing costs is approximately $3 million, based on a 10-year term,” wrote budget specialist Courtney Jones in her report to council.