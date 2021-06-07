With just weeks to go in her educational career at Penticton Secondary School, Madison Helm has been named the Rotary Student of the Month for May.
Helm was nominated primarily for her work in co-organizing the We for She conference, which helps give women the knowledge and confidence to tackle the world and overcome gender biases.
She worked on the program for three years and, with the help of her co-organizer, presented a virtual event for 2021.
On the fundraising side, she’s volunteered for dry grad events, spaghetti dinners and Toys for Tots to Teens, among others.
Helm has been involved in musical theatre productions of “Guys and Dolls” and “Little Shop of Horrors,” and in the past played volleyball and field hockey.
She plans to enrol at the University of Victoria in the sciences with the goal of becoming a chiropractor and setting up a clinic of her own.
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise understands the importance of our community’s youth and wishes to recognize outstanding students for unique combinations of achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others. While academic and athletic achievements are often recognized in the school, these other areas also deserve recognition and are the focus of this initiative.