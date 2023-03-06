This week marks the midway point of Discovery House’s most comforting fundraiser, Soup is Good Food.
Twelve different soups prepared by residents of the Discovery House men’s residential addictions treatment programs are available for pickup and delivery. Each bowl comes with a bun and coffee.
One order costs $8, but the price drops the more you order, and delivery is free within Penticton on orders of at least $40.
Orders for this Friday’s meals have to be in by Wednesday at 3 p.m. To place your order, call 250-274-8585 or visit www.discoverhouserecovery.com/food.