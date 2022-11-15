Following a brisk start to the year, Summerland is no longer on track to top its annual record for construction values.
Fresh data presented to council on Monday night showed issued 202 building permits for work valued at $46 million through October, compared to 174 permits worth $54.1 million the same portion of 2021.
“The total number of permits is still on pace to be larger than last year, but the amount of construction value experienced in September and October has been slower than for the same two months in 2021,” wrote Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, in his report to council.
“As a result, the district is no longer on pace to exceed the amount of construction value experienced in the community in 2021.”
Still, this year’s total will land well above the $27.6 million seen in 2020 and $31.1 million in 2019.