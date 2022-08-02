On Saturday, July 31, 2022, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in a parkade in the 1900 block of Pandosy St, Kelowna. Kelowna RCMP frontline members attended and found a red Mercedes-Benz with mismatched licence plates. When members approached the vehicle, the occupants refused to comply with police commands and attempted to flee.
Members were able to block the vehicle and prevent it from escaping. Two males were arrested. One, who had a Mandatory Firearms Prohibition, and was already on judicial release for fentanyl possession and carrying a loaded, stolen handgun, had climbed into the trunk of the vehicle attempting to hide from police. He was extricated from the trunk, and multiple loaded firearms were located within arms reach of him. The other male is also subject to a Mandatory Firearms Prohibition, and was on Probation with a condition not to possess any weapon.
One police officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, but fortunately has been treated and released from hospital.
The seized firearms included an AR15 style rifle, with a 30-round high-capacity magazine, a loaded pump-action shotgun, a SKS style semi-automatic rifle, a .30 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a replica double barrel shotgun (determined to be a paint ball gun), and a replica pistol. A large amount of drugs were also seized, believed to include crack cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB, and marijuana. In addition, the car contained what appears to be stolen property. The investigation is continuing.