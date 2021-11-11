More child-care spaces will be opening in soon in the Okanagan.
The spaces are being funded through the province’s Child Care Rapid Renovation Fund, which is providing approximately $11 million to non-profit groups, schools and other public-sector organizations to quickly create new child-care spaces.
The Kindale Child Care Centre in Armstrong is expected to add 25 spaces by early December.
The Early Years Centre in Lumby is expected to open 54 spaces in March.
Osoyoos Elementary school opened 24 new spaces in July.
Columbia Elementary school in Penticton opened nine new spaces in April.
The 24 new child-care spaces added at Osoyoos Elementary are from the renovation of two classrooms. The space can now be used as a kindergarten during the day with the addition of licenced child care in the mornings and afternoons.
The Osoyoos facility is run by the Okanagan-Similkameen School District and was supported with approximately $93,000 in provincial funding.
“This renovation means more families can feel secure knowing their children are learning in bigger, brighter spaces from certified early childhood educators in a seamless program that transitions before and after school into the primary classrooms,” said Beverly Young, superintendent of schools, School District No. 53.
“The renovation also includes new picnic tables that facilitate outdoor learning as part of the program, which provides kids in our community even more opportunities to learn and play.”
The Child Care Rapid Renovation Fund supported the creation of 912 new licensed child-care spaces in 20 communities throughout B.C.