The seven people elected to Penticton city council in October spent a combined $68,000 on their campaigns, according to finance data released Thursday by Elections BC.
The top spender was Mayor Julius Bloomfield, whose campaign expenses totalled $17,883. Next was mayoral runner-up John Vassilaki, who reported expenses of $16,055.
Bloomfield was his own biggest donor, putting up $2,500. Seven other people gave $1,250 each. The mayor’s largest expense was the $6,986 he spent on social media.
The six councillors who were elected also outspent the 10 other people who failed to win a seat.
Isaac Gilbert topped that list with expenses of $10,978, followed by Helena Konanz at $10,823. Next were Campbell Watt ($9,941), Ryan Graham ($7,559), James Miller ($6,246) and Amelia Boultbee ($5,123).
Boultbee, who topped the polls with 5,618 votes, also got the most bang for her buck with each vote coming at a cost of about $0.91.
She was her biggest funder, contributing $2,500 to her own campaign coffers. Her only other donors were two family members. Boultbee’s biggest expense was $2,735 for advertising in newspapers and other periodicals.
In Summerland, Mayor Doug Holmes spent $4,282 to win his seat over challenger Chuck Pinnell, who shelled out $978.
The top-spending councillor was Janet Peake at $1,136, followed by Adrienne Betts ($849), Marty Van Alphen ($804), Doug Patan ($675), Richard Barkwill ($672) and Erin Trainer ($490).
Trainer, who topped the polls with 2,193 votes, made the most efficient use of her funds with each vote costing about $0.22.
Full disclosure reports are available here.
This article has been updated. A previous version incorrectly listed three Penticton council as having spent $0. The Herald regrets the error.