Buyers last month paid an average of $804,000 for a single-family home in the South Okanagan, according to fresh data from the Association of Interior Realtors.
That represented a 42% increase over the average sale price in March 2020.
“With economic recovery underway, low mortgage rates and the persistent pandemic effect of buyers looking for more space, it’s no surprise that local real estate is still seeing a boom,” association president Kim Heizmann said in a press release.
“While the pandemic has increased demand it also created a huge shock to the supply side of things that will take a long time to get back to a healthy inventory level.”
Across the Southern Interior, a total of 1,763 homes changed hands in March 2021, more than double the 708 that sold in the year-ago period.
A supply shortage is also putting upward pressure on prices: There were 1,255 listings in the South Okanagan in March 2021, down 55% from a year earlier.
“It is really important to work with a local realtor who not only understands the market but also that buyers are looking for homes for their families, not just a house to live in,” added Heizmann.
A total of 161 single-family homes were sold in March 2021 in the South Okanagan, marking a 117% year-over-year increase. The average single-family home spent 67 days on the market.
Buyers also snapped up 41 townhomes, a 241% spike, with the average unit selling for $462,000, up 34%, after just 37 days.
Finally, 84 apartment and condo units traded hands at an average price of $394,000, marking a 16% premium on March 2020 prices. The average unit took 106 days to sell.
The Association of Interior Realtors was formed on Jan. 1 through the amalgamation of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, and represents approximately 1,600 realtors.
Thinking about moving? Here are the average and benchmark sale prices for Okanagan homes in March 2021.
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $804K*
Townhouse: $462K*
Condo/apartment: $394K*
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $829K
Townhouse: $542K
Condo/apartment: $425K
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $591K
Townhouse: $403K
Condo/apartment: $270K
* Only the average sale price is available for the South Okanagan, while the other regions use benchmark prices. Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets, and is a more accurate indicator than a pure average. However, there are no benchmarks yet for the South Okanagan because the local real estate group only merged Jan. 1 with the larger regional association.
Source: Association of Interior Realtors