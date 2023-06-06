Rural property owners are invited book a free FireSmart home hazard assessment.
The service is being offered by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which will dispatch a wildfire mitigation specialist to your home to assess and identify specific risks and concerns that may impact your property in the event of a wildfire. A free detailed report will be provided to help you alleviate some of the risks and better withstand the hazards of wildfire.
Once the assessment is complete, homeowners can apply for a rebate of up to $1,000 to complete any recommended work, such as removing trees or replacing siding.
The program is open to property owners in all nine rural areas of the RDOS. For more information, visit www.firesmart.rdos.bc.ca
Residents of Areas D, H and I are also invited to participate in upcoming FireSmart mobile chipping events where people can drop off woody debris for disposal. The upcoming events are:
• Missezula Lake, Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Okanagan Falls, Monday, June 19, 10 am to 1 p.m.
• Twin Lakes, Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.