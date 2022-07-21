A charitable foundation linked to Penticton-based Valley First Credit Union is handing out $177,000 worth of grants to communities in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson regions, representing its largest annual gift yet.
The First West Foundation, through its Valley First Community Endowment, is handing out a total of 20 grants with very few strings attached.
“Trust-based philanthropy is an approach to granting that seeks to shift power inequities between funders, charities and the communities they serve to create a healthier, more equitable sector for all,” said Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation, in a press release.
“By listening to the feedback of our charitable partners, we have reduced barriers in the grant application process, freeing up their valuable time and resources to help them do what they do best— help our communities thrive.”