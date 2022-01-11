Cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan dropped last week but infections surged in the Vernon and Penticton areas.
A total of 374 cases were reported in the Kelowna area between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6, down from 464 the previous week.
West Kelowna had the most cases, at 100, and it was the only one of the seven Central Okanagan regions tracked by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to report an increase in infections, up from 98 the previous week.
The next highest number of cases were reported in downtown (92), Rutland (86), Glenmore (83), Okanagan Mission (64), Lake Country (24), and the rural areas including Peachland (9).
While the case trend was down in the Kelowna area, Penticton had 264 cases last week, up substantially from 89 the previous week. Case counts also doubled in Vernon, to 214 from 112.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give an update on the pandemic situation in B.C. at 1:30 p.m. today.