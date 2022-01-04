Wanted: a non-binary male or tenor female to perform in the Summerland Singers and Players’ next performance.
The show, which is anticipated to open in the summer, is called: “We're All In This Together: Covid the Musical."
“All of the characters are gender neutral but because there are already two high female voices, we would like Character 3 to have a lower register to fill out the group sings,” explained music director Trista Bassett in a press release.
“Musical theatre experience is not necessary – the role is predominantly a singing role with a few acting parts (and obviously acting while you're singing). As music director it is more important to me that you are a confident singer who is comfortable on stage. The acting part will come.”
Auditions are being conducted virtually using the Zoom videoconferencing service.
For more information, email covidthemusical2021@gmail.com or tristabassett@gmail.com.
The musical’s plot is based on three characters from diverse backgrounds finding out they have something in common as the COVID-19 pandemic grips Canada in early 2021.
“This musical commemorates the experience we have all been having (no matter what that is) and emphasizes that no matter who you are, we really are all in this together,” said Bassett.