With the goal of boosting interest from sellers, amendments to the City of Penticton’s mobile vending program were given the green light by council this week.
Following the collection of survey feedback and suggestions earlier this year, the 2021 season will see the following changes introduced:
• Where possible, power will be made available to vendors for an additional cost.
• Locations will now be dedicated, compared to the first-come, first-served model used in past years.
• The program will be expanded to include the location at Poplar Grove Road in the KVR Trail parking lot.
“Since it was established in 2013, the city’s mobile vending program has seen many refinements over the years with each round of changes taking steps to fine-tune the program overall,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“The updates being introduced this summer are based not only on what was heard, but also what was learned from looking at other communities”.
For 2021, a total of eight locations will be available for vendors to use. Individuals interested in obtaining a mobile vending permit are encouraged to call 250-490-2519 or email land@penticton.ca.