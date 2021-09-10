Discovery House has been awarded a $25,000 grant through a Valley First Credit Union philanthropic venture.
The non-profit, which operates three homes in Penticton for men battling addictions, emerged as the winner in this summer’s Simple Generosity #CommentsOfKindness program.
“We are trying to build a carriage house and this funding will be a great start towards construction,” said Jerome Abraham, Discovery House’s executive director, in a press release.
“Many people are on our waitlist for long-term care housing that will support their mental health. For us, recovery is about keeping a community connection, and we rely on support from organizations like Valley First, so thank you so much.”
The grant program encouraged the public to show their appreciation for local charities by nominating them through Valley First’s Instagram and Facebook channels. For each comment mentioning a registered charity operating in Valley First’s trade areas, the First West Foundation made a $25 donation to the charity, up to $2,500.
Of all charities supported, the top 10 were then considered for the $25,000 donation by a selection committee using pre-defined criteria.
The #CommentsOfKindness program ran in communities in B.C. served by First West Credit Union and its divisions, Island Savings, Envision Financial, Valley First and Enderby & District Financial. In total, close to 11,000 “thank-you” comments were received, resulting in $319,675 being distributed to 624 registered charities.