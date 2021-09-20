If you missed out on a couple of recent climate rallies in Penticton, you’ll get another chance this Friday, Sept. 24.
A group will gather on the grassy area near the Penticton Public Library at 1 p.m. and then march down to Gyro Park.
The theme of the event is “Uproot the System,” organizers said in a press release.
“Endorsed by First Things First Okanagan, this gathering is part of people from all over the world demanding an end to the systems that are fuelling climate change and blocking a sweeping transition to renewable energy and sustainable living practices.”
The rally is part of the Fridays for Future Canada, a group inspired by celebrated youth environmentalist Greta Thunberg.