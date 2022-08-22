No immediate improvements are planned for a stretch of Victoria Road South in Summerland, where 62 residents signed a petition calling on elected officials to take action.
The petition was presented to council at its Monday meeting by Nancy Fontaine, who spear-headed the effort covering a one-kilometre stretch of the road between the roundabout at Prairie Valley Road and Agur Street at the start of the industrial area.
Fontaine said she and her husband moved to a home on Victoria Road South in January and soon noticed “the exceptional noise and speed levels of non-industrial vehicular traffic at all hours of the day and night on our residential street.
“In talking with our neighbours, some of whom have lived here for many years… we’ve learned that it’s been a long-standing problem with no definitive results, in spite of their many complaints to both RCMP and city council. Many are discouraged and feel it’s a lost cause,” said Fontaine.
She then decided to take on the cause herself and rallied support in the neighbourhood, complained to RCMP and researched possible solutions, such as speed humps.
“As a neighbourhood, we are willing to work with you on some resolution but we really do need your leadership,” she told council. “When can we expect a response?”
The response came a few minutes later after council received Fontaine’s presentation for information only and had moved on to other business.
“We can’t just sort of end it like, ‘OK. Thank you. We heard you.’ We have to do something, some sort of step,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill, who interjected on the neighbourhood’s behalf.
In response, the district’s chief administrative officer said staff took notes and is aware of the issue.
“There are some traffic calming ideas that will be coming forward in future conversations through budget (deliberations),” said Graham Statt, “but the other element is the discussion with the RCMP, which I’ve already started with Sgt. (Dave) Preston and there has been some spot enforcement on the road recently.”
Barkwill then declined an invitation to set the stage for council to officially order staff to take action.
“It doesn’t sound like that’s necessary at this time,” said Barkwill. “We’ll wait and see what comes forward and then take it from there.”