Trimming 21 apartments from a proposed residential development on Green Avenue West still wasn’t enough to sway Penticton city council to vote in favour of the project Tuesday, although local politicians did see merit in a bigger housing project that’s being pitched on Timmins Avenue.
Council voted 4-3 to reject Broadstreet Properties’ proposal for a 130-unit rental apartment project at 435 Green Ave. W., the former estate of late businessman David Kampe. Opposing votes were cast by Couns. Julius Bloomfield, Judy Sentes and Campbell Watt.
Broadstreet Properties proposed spreading those apartments across two buildings of four and six storeys, respectively. Its initial proposal, which was defeated in a 3-3 vote in May, featured 151 units in two six-storey buildings.
“I still believe that it’s too large for the area,” Mayor John Vassilaki said Tuesday of the new proposal.
An additional source of concern was Broadstreet Properties’ intention to charge tenants for parking, which Vassilaki believes would have simply increased pressure on the supply of on-street parking.
Parking was among the main issues raised by neighbours, who vocally opposed both versions of the project.
Speaking in support of the proposal, Bloomfield suggested it would have filled a need, as evidenced by the “amazing amount” of rental buildings that have gone up in recent years.
“There’s plenty of arguments for it, there’s arguments against it. But, if not here, then where?” said Bloomfield.
“And if we’re not going to allow development like this in Penticton because of some reactions from neighbourhoods, then how do we deal with the affordability of housing in Penticton? That’s a question we have to ask ourselves.”
The tie-breaking vote was cast by Coun. James Miller, who won his seat in a June byelection and is managing editor of The Herald.
Meanwhile, council voted unanimously to open public consultation on a separate 229-unit residential development proposed for 955 Timmins St.
The site, currently home to a self-storage warehouse, is immediately east of Canadian Tire. The 2.7-hectare property is designated for industrial use, meaning it will require zoning and Official Community Plan amendments for the project to proceed.
The plan calls for two five-storey apartment buildings surrounded by townhomes with two access points off Timmins Road.
“I think it’s rather exciting, so it will be interesting to see what the public has to say about it,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
The one-month public consultation period will begin soon, after which city staff will prepare reports to help the developer and council decide if the project should proceed.