A company based in Penticton that acted as a sort of middleman for Canadians buying gun parts from the U.S. was fined $25,000 on Monday for running afoul of the federal Competition Act.
A lawyer representing Brasslead Holdings Inc. entered a single guilty plea on behalf of the company in provincial court in Penticton as part of a plea bargain that saw the Crown drop five other criminal charges against the company and its staff.
Court heard Brasslead – which does business as Aztec Armory Canada – came to the attention of police in 2019 after a team of Canada Post investigators became suspicious of the company’s activities, which included multiple Canada Post money orders going to the U.S. that resulted in small, heavy parcels being sent north.
Some of those parcels were tracked to a Montreal man, who ordered 25 pistol frame kits from a manufacturer called Polymer 80. Each kit contained 80% of the unassembled parts required to make a working handgun resembling a Glock. None of the parts was registered or imprinted with a serial number.
Brasslead’s customers were incorrectly told it was the customers’ responsibility to register and serialize the guns once assembled.
“It’s the view of the Crown there was no criminal intent” on the part of Brasslead or its staff, said Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich as he presented the plea agreement.
“They did not know what they were doing was wrong and the actions therefore fall into the category of recklessness.”
Defence counsel Julian Van Der Walle said his clients’ mistaken belief was based on conversations with local firearms officers, and they now understand it was their responsibility to know the law and follow it.
Van Der Walle said Brasslead was created in April 2014 by Penticton couple Marshall Butterfield Witzel and Carol Ann Mueksch, who developed the business idea after becoming involved in the sport shooting community while spending time in Arizona.
By the time police started investigating the company in 2019, Brasslead had grown to five employees with a warehouse in the Penticton industrial area, but has been in “limp mode” for the past several years, according to Van Der Walle.
“Needless to say, the police intervention changed everything for the company as virtually all their inventory was seized,” he said.
“The other hit the company took, of course, was a reputational hit.”
The section of the Competition Act to which Brasslead pleaded guilty concerns making false or misleading claims about products. The admitted offence took place between January and July 2019.
Court heard Brasslead made a profit of $5,695 on the sale of Polymer 80 kits during that timeframe, which represented less than 1% of the company’s business over that period. Brasslead has six months to pay the $25,000 fine.
The original criminal charges against Brasslead and its staff were sworn in January 2021 by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, a B.C. police agency focused on organized crime.