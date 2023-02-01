Members of the Penticton Shooting Sports Association are in limbo after learning the federal government is considering unloading the land they lease from it.
The site just a few minutes north of Penticton is a small part of the 350-hectare swath on which the Summerland Research and Development Centre overlooks Okanagan Lake.
Earlier this month, the shooting club received a vague message from its federal landlord alerting it to the planned divestiture of two parcels from the agricultural research centre’s holdings that comprise about 10 hectares in total on the west side of Highway 97 across from Kickininee Provincial Park.
The southernmost parcel has been home to the Penticton Shooting Sports Association since the 1980s and now boasts a clubhouse, various gun ranges and other facilities.
Because of those installations and ever-tightening gun laws, it’s unlikely the club could simply pick up and move, said president Christian Scott in an interview Wednesday.
“We’re trying to figure out what’s going on. This took us by surprise completely,” he said.
The club “has served the community for 40 years at this location and before that since the 1940s, so this is potentially going to destroy us. We’re not sure how we’re going to go forward.”
Scott noted the range is also the main training facility for law enforcement groups like the RCMP in the South Okanagan and also offers training courses and special events for the general public and 400-plus members.
If the club is forced to close, he fears it will lead to more illegal gun ranges in the back country.
For now, the club is biding its time awaiting more details and hoping that if the land does get new owners, they may be willing to give the club a new lease.
“If we can’t work this out, it’s going to be of great detriment to the community,” said Scott.
The federal government’s plan to potentially rid itself of the two parcels was brought to light by MP Dan Albas, whose riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola includes the research centre.
After getting wind of a possible divestiture last year, Albas asked the federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food for details and in May 2022 was told the site had not been declared surplus and there were no plans to unload any of it.
Eight months later, on Jan. 13, 2023, Albas got a new response that stated the ministry had subsequently begun “studying the lands for potential divestiture, given that they are not used to support research, and determined that some parcels of land were surplus to its program needs.”
“I just think that the department is tired of dealing with the (shooting club’s) lease and is trying to off-load this, but there are a number of other questions that are raised here,” said Albas in an interview Wednesday.
“Someone at the department of agriculture obviously didn’t consider some of the long-standing interests.”
Such interests include those of the Penticton Indian Band.
While the historical record isn’t clear, it’s believed the federal government started acquiring the parcels of land under the Summerland Research and Development Centre -- then called the Dominion Experimental Farm – around 1910 from the Penticton Indian Band and member Antoine Pierre.
Given that history, Albas believes the federal government should have consulted with the PIB before embarking on the divestiture process.
“It seems to me there hasn’t been a lot of recognition of the historic nature of these lands and maybe more thought needs to be given to that,” he said.
PIB Chief Greg Gabriel wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.
The agriculture ministry confirmed in a statement it hadn’t yet consulted with the PIB, but intends to do so soon.
The ministry “will follow the Treasury Board prescribed process for divestitures, which includes the Crown’s duty to consult with First Nations on our intent to dispose of real property, then soliciting expressions of public purpose interest in all or a portion of the site simultaneously from federal departments, agent Crown corporations, provinces, municipalities, and Indigenous groups,” explained the statement.
There’s no timeline in place for the divestiture because the ministry “has many due diligence requirements that it must satisfy before disposing of the land.”
The Summerland Research and Development Centre was established in 1914 and is now part of a network of 20 such facilities across Canada.
“Research at the Summerland RDC addresses the mitigation of environmental pressures, control of biological threats and integration of sustainable production and processing systems for the delivery of high quality, value-added horticultural and agri-food products,” explains its website.
“Research activities focus on high-value horticultural crops, particularly wine grapes and tree fruits, and the development of environmentally and economically sustainable methodologies and strategies to ensure the success of our agricultural industries locally, nationally and internationally…. The centre also houses the Canadian National Collection of Plant Viruses.”