Theatre

This photo appeared in the June 8, 2022 print edition of The Herald.

 Herald Staff

Luci Strandquist, left and Yvonne Shenelle Ocampo perform “Does Your Mother Know” during Friday’s performance of “Mamma Mia!,” presented by Pen High Theatre. The hit musical based on the songs of ABBA played for three straight nights at the Cleland Theatre under the direction of Andrew Knudsen. Justin Glibbery was music director/vocal coach and the show was choreographed by Steffanie Boxall.