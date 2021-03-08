Why are there white buckets attached to trees all over Summerland? It’s syrup season, of course.
Maple Roch is tapping local maple trees to produce Okanagan maple syrup, and this year’s harvest is looking to be a bumper season.
Conditions have been ideal this spring for the tapping season and the white buckets floweth over with maple goodness.
Maple Roch is a local business in downtown Summerland that operates like a co-op and social enterprise that showcases local maple artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs.
Every unique maple product in the store has a touch of maple created by other small artisan businesses. They range from 100% pure Canadian organic single blend maple syrup from dedicated maple farmers in Eastern Canada to locally made granola, popcorn and candles.
Owner Roch Fortin and his team will be turning the sap into maple syrup on March 14. Nomad Cider in Summerland has donated their property for production and will be open for tastings of their ciders including the famous Maple Bourbon Cider that day.
But the plans do not stop there.
All locally produced maple products will have a touch of Summerland sweetness.
“We wanted to show consumers that we can support local and truly be local, that is why we’re adding a little of local Summerland syrup to things like our maple granola and BBQ sauce,” says Fortin.
“Thank you to all the farmers and property owners that let us tap their maple trees and the volunteers that have been donating their time to help harvest the sap. I could not have made this happen without them.”
So if you see a white bucket in Summerland, it's not only a sign of spring, it’s a sign of community.