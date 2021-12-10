TO OUR READERS:
This week wasn’t our best.
When flooding washed out the Coquihalla, we made emergency plans to print The Herald in Vernon with our colleagues there.
It worked well on paper (sorry, bad pun), but Vernon’s press was not ready to accept us on a full-time basis. Vernon couldn’t adjust its staffing or technical requirements quickly enough to accommodate us full-time, but since we had few other choices, we accepted their gracious offer to help get our paper printed.
It was always supposed to be a temporary fix, and we returned to our regular press in Vancouver this week.
Monday there was a problem on the production line; Tuesday the shipping company had difficulties and on Wednesday there was a crash on the highway that stopped our truck again.
Please accept our heartfelt thanks for your continued patience. The weather, the pandemic and this country’s growing labour shortages have all presented numerous challenges these past 20 months.
We’d like to assure you we hope much of this is behind us.
Thank you and we are sorry for the interruptions and we’ll continue to do our best to get your daily read to your door!
A final thank you to our carriers and drivers for their incredible efforts and to the team at Vernon for accommodating us during challenging times.
James Miller
Managing Editor