T’is the season for municipal governments to receive grants-in-lieu from the province.
Each November, the province pays grants in lieu of property taxes to municipalities and regional districts for services they provide in their communities, such as parks, sewers, roads, fire protection and other infrastructure projects.
The grants are for properties owned by the provincial government, such as office buildings, warehouses and courthouses. Municipalities use these grants to fund and maintain priority public services and local infrastructure projects.
"Through our annual grants-in-lieu program, we're reimbursing municipalities for the important services they provide to provincial properties so they can fund the services and projects that meet the needs of their communities," said Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare in a press release.
"The funding makes a big difference in communities throughout B.C., particularly now, as local governments and the people they serve navigate the economic impacts of the pandemic."
The grants add up to more than $500,000 in the Okanagan: Kelowna, $187,000; Penticton, $109,000; Vernon, $129,000, Oliver, $6,400.