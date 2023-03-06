Permits are now required for large-scale removal and placement of soil in the West Bench neighbourhood of Penticton.
The new bylaw was approved by the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen at its meeting last week and came in response to recommendations from a 2021 consultant’s report on geotechnical hazards on the West Bench.
No permits are required to remove or place up to 25 cubic metres of soil – approximately 12 loads in the bed of a full-sized pickup trucks. Anything more than that will require a permit or bylaw amendment from the board.
“For the purposes of this bylaw, the term ‘soil’ includes any substance of which land is composed, including soil, sand, gravel, rock, silt, clay, peat, or any combination of these. This definition also includes mulches, bark, and other woody garden or landscaping substrates. It does not include soil amendments or conditioners such as compost or biosolids,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
For more information or to obtain an application form, visit www.rdos.bc.ca or call 250-492-0237.