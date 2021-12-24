Nature’s Fare Markets in Penticton donated $10,000 to the food bank in Penticton. From left, Penticton store manager Alex Grant, Major Paul Trickett and Alan Madsen, community ministries director from the Salvation Army. Additionally, Nature’s Fare Markets donated $5,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
Most Popular
Articles
- Block of 3 motels placed in receivership
- UPDATE: Bike shop owner has history with police
- Province clams up on intersection upgrade
- Naramata massage therapists admits misconduct, surrenders certification
- 31 Kelowna teachers sign off on vaccine misinformation
- Penticton teen Owen Kincade performing in The Nutcracker in Toronto
- Vees win 6-0 on Neil Jamieson Night
- Penticton teen lands part of Young Clara with RWB
- Gyms, bars ordered to close
- Grand opening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Polls suggest decline in mental health, but point to clues on how to address it
- Steinauer named Ticats president of football ops, will retain head coach duties
- Canada's main stock index closes up slightly as investors hold their breath
- Scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
- Quebec premier François Legault warns tough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases mount
- Newsmaker of the Year finalists announced