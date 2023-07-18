At least 30 people drowned in Okanagan Lake over the past decade, making it the deadliest such body of water in the province, according to new data released this week by the BC Coroners Service.
The report determined a total of 838 people drowned in B.C. over the 10-year period from 2012 through 2022.
Of those victims, 29% drowned in a river or creek, 28% in a lake or pond, 19% in the ocean and 4% in swimming pools.
The single deadliest waterway was the Fraser River, which claimed 53 lives, followed by Okanagan Lake and its 30 victims.
Elsewhere in the region over that same period, there were nine drowning deaths in Shuswap Lake, seven in Kalamalka, six in Wood and five in Skaha.
July was the deadliest month, with 14% of all drownings occurring then.
Males accounted for 78% of all victims.
The death toll was most pronounced among people ages 19 to 29, who made up 21% of victims, followed by people ages 50 to 59 at 19%.
The most common activities preceding drownings were boating (19%), swimming (18%) and falling into water (17%).
Corners determined alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in 38% of drowning deaths, but the figure spiked to 52% among victims ages 30-39.
Harrison Lake on the Lower Mainland recorded 12 drownings over the decade under study, making it the second-deadliest lake after Okanagan.
And the Thompson River, with nine drownings over a decade, was the second-deadliest river or creek after the Fraser.
Drowning-prevention efforts are led in the province by the B.C.-Yukon branch of the Lifesaving Society, which didn’t have anyone available for an interview ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
But the group offers some crucial water safety tips on its website:
– Always wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device.
– Boat sober and ride sober.
– Get the pleasure craft operator card.
– Check the weather forecast and complete a simple safety checklist.
– Closely supervise young children near water. If you’re not within arm’s reach, you’re too far.
– Always swim with a buddy.
– Go feet first, first time. Never dive into shallow water.
– Learn to swim and learn lifesaving skills.
For more information, visit www.lifesvingbc.ca/watersafety.